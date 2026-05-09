Abdullah bin Zayed, Estonian FM discuss bilateral relations, regional developments over phone

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, discussed during a phone call with Margus Tsahkna, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Estonia, the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Minister Margus Tsahkna condemned the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks against the UAE, describing them as a clear violation of the principles of international law and the United Nations Charter, and a direct threat to the country’s security, stability, and territorial integrity.

The two sides affirmed the UAE’s full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents, and visitors, in accordance with international law.

They also discussed the importance of strengthening international efforts to achieve lasting peace in the region and safeguard regional and international peace and security.

During the phone call, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed congratulated Tsahkna on the occasion of Europe Day.

They also reviewed bilateral relations and avenues of cooperation, and discussed ways to enhance them in support of the developmental priorities of both countries.