Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department promotes employee competitiveness to support sector

SHARJAH, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department organised its Annual Forum 2026 under the theme “Messages Among the Stars”, in an atmosphere reflecting a strong sense of belonging and institutional excellence.

Through the forum, the department promoted positive competitiveness among its employees as part of its ongoing efforts to support and develop the real estate sector in the Emirate of Sharjah.

The forum also aimed to reinforce a culture of excellence within the work environment, recognise the efforts of employees across various departments, strengthen the spirit of teamwork, and motivate talents to continue achieving accomplishments, in a manner that supports the Department’s direction toward continuous modernisation and development of its services.

Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi, Director General of the Sharjah Real Estate Registration Department, along with Abdul Aziz Rashid Al Saleh, Director of the Department, honoured distinguished employees in recognition of their efforts, outstanding performance, and contributions to advancing institutional excellence and reinforcing the concepts of quality and continuous development within the workplace.

During the forum, Abdul Aziz Ahmed Al-Shamsi affirmed that the achievements accomplished by the Department are the result of collective work and integrated efforts among various departments and employees, noting that the spirit of one team has been the foundation for achieving these successes and enhancing institutional performance.

He added that the department continues to promote a culture of excellence and innovation in line with the Sharjah Government’s aspirations to advance government work, emphasising that this approach is consistent with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Dr. Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Sharjah, who places great importance on people and human capital as the cornerstone of development and sustainability.