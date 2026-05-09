UAE President, VPs congratulate Governor General of Canada on appointment

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan has sent a congratulatory cable to Louise Arbour on the occasion of her appointment as Governor General of Canada.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, also sent similar congratulatory cables to Louise Arbour, Governor General of Canada.