Syrian President, Lebanese Prime Minister discuss security coordination, economic cooperation

DAMASCUS, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Syrian President Ahmad Al Sharaa and Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam discussed today at the People’s Palace in Damascus ways to establish a new phase in bilateral relations, develop economic and trade cooperation, and strengthen security coordination to support stability and address challenges.

The two sides, in the presence of ministerial delegations from both countries, also reviewed regional and international developments and issues of mutual interest, in a step reflecting a new path in relations aimed at activating cooperation in vital sectors based on mutual respect for the sovereignty of both countries.