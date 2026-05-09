Manchester City defeat Brentford in Premier League

LONDON, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Manchester City defeated Brentford 3-0 tonight at the Etihad Stadium in Week 36 of the English Premier League.

With the result, Manchester City raised their tally to 74 points in second place, continuing to trail leaders Arsenal by two points ahead of Arsenal’s match away to West Ham tomorrow in the same round. Brentford remained on 51 points in eighth place.

Manchester City’s goals were scored by Jérémy Doku in the 60th minute, Erling Haaland in the 75th minute, and Omar Marmoush in stoppage time at 90+2 minutes.

In the same round, Liverpool and Chelsea drew 1-1, Brighton defeated Wolverhampton 3-0, Bournemouth beat Fulham 1-0, while Sunderland and Manchester United played out a goalless draw.