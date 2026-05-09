Third UAE Wrestling Federation Cup to be held in Abu Dhabi

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Presidential Court for Special Affairs, the third UAE Wrestling Federation Cup is to be held by the UAE Wrestling Federation on 10th May 2026 at Mubadala Arena in Abu Dhabi.

The tournament will feature 14 clubs and academies and more than 160 athletes, serving as the concluding event of the 2025–2026 sports season and the culmination of a season-long journey of preparation and development for participating athletes.

The event reflects the continued growth of wrestling in the UAE and the expanding base of athletes participating in the sport.

The third edition of the tournament builds on the success achieved in the two previous editions, with the event having established itself as a key competitive platform for discovering talent, expanding participation and strengthening the uptake of wrestling among youth. This aligns with the federation’s strategy to develop the sport and prepare a generation capable of representing clubs and national teams in future competitions.

During the tournament, athletes in the Under-13 and Under-17 categories will participate in high-level competitions organised according to the highest technical and organisational standards. The event provides athletes with valuable experience that contributes to enhancing their skills, developing their physical and mental abilities, and reinforcing the values of discipline and competitive spirit.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Secretary General of the UAE Wrestling Federation, said, “The organisation of the third UAE Wrestling Federation Cup, under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, comes as part of the federation’s continuous efforts to develop the sport through launching quality competitions targeting different age groups, contributing to expanding participation, improving technical performance and enhancing athletes’ readiness for upcoming competitions.

“This tournament represents an important platform for strengthening competition among clubs and academies while providing a professional environment that enables athletes to refine their skills and gain valuable experience. This contributes to strengthening the presence of wrestling on the local sports scene and supports the sport’s development in the UAE.”

Sheikh Hamdan bin Saeed bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan further emphasised that the federation continues to work according to a clear strategic vision focused on identifying and nurturing promising talents while providing a comprehensive programme of tournaments and competitions. This contributes to preparing a generation capable of representing the UAE at regional and international events and strengthening the position of Emirati wrestling on the global sports stage.

The third UAE Wrestling Federation Cup marks another important step in the development of the sport and reflects the federation’s vision of building an integrated sports ecosystem based on talent identification, athlete development, club empowerment and strengthening the local presence of wrestling, ultimately preparing future generations capable of competing and raising the UAE flag at regional and international competitions.