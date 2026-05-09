NCM forecasts generally stable weather with periods of active winds until 14th May

ABU DHABI, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The National Centre of Meteorology (NCM) forecast generally stable weather conditions across the UAE from tomorrow, Sunday, until 14th May, with fair conditions prevailing alongside periods of active winds and blowing dust, in addition to humidity and light fog formation over some coastal areas during the mornings in the middle of the week.

The Centre stated in a statement issued today that Sunday's weather will be fair in general and dusty at times, with light to moderate northwesterly winds, freshening at times and causing blowing dust and sand, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h. The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

Generally fair conditions will prevail on Monday, accompanied by light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, freshening at times, with speeds ranging between 10 and 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will be rough westward in the morning before gradually becoming moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman Sea.

On Tuesday, humid conditions will continue in the morning, with a probability of light fog formation over some northern coastal areas. The weather will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times, with continued light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, freshening at times, with speeds from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Humid conditions will renew on Wednesday morning, with chances of fog or light fog formation over some coastal areas, especially northward, followed by fair to partly cloudy weather at times. Light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds will accompany the conditions, with speeds ranging between 10 and 20 km/h, reaching 30 km/h, while the sea will remain slight in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea.

Fair to partly cloudy weather will continue on Thursday, with intermittent activity in light to moderate northwesterly to southwesterly winds, causing blowing dust at times, with speeds from 10 to 25 km/h, reaching 40 km/h. The sea will range from slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea, in weather conditions reflecting overall stability accompanied by periods of active winds and recurring morning humidity.