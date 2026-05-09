Ajman strengthens sports tourism Through strategic partnership with WPSL Services

AJMAN, 9th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Tourism, Culture and Media Ajman strengthened the emirate’s sports tourism positioning through a strategic partnership with WPSL Services, announced during the annual WAGI Pairs Championship held at Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club on 8th May.

The partnership aims to attract a series of international golf tournaments and events to Ajman, supporting the emirate’s tourism diversification goals under Ajman Vision 2030 and reinforcing its position as a destination for leisure, sports, and premium lifestyle tourism.

The initiative also highlights the role of Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club as one of the UAE’s leading waterfront golf and lifestyle destinations.

The WAGI Pairs Championship welcomed amateur golfers from across the UAE competing for the opportunity to represent the country at the World Amateur Golfers Invitational in Malaysia, which attracts participants from more than 40 countries.

Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director-General of the Department of Tourism Development Ajman, said, “This partnership reflects Ajman’s continued commitment to advancing tourism diversification and strengthening the emirate’s position as a leading leisure and sports tourism destination in line with Ajman Vision 2030.

“Golf tourism represents an important growth segment that contributes to visitor economy development, destination visibility, and long-term tourism sustainability. Through partnerships of this nature, we continue to reinforce Ajman’s appeal as a destination for premium staycations, international sporting events, and high-quality tourism experiences.”

Russell Yeomans, CEO of WPSL Services, said the partnership will help introduce more golfers and leisure travellers to Ajman while strengthening the emirate’s international visibility.

He noted that Al Zorah Golf & Yacht Club offers a world-class golfing and hospitality experience that combines premium facilities with Ajman’s beaches, culture, and tourism attractions.

The Department said the collaboration supports Ajman Vision 2030 by enhancing destination visibility, attracting high-value visitors, and strengthening the emirate’s global tourism profile through sports and lifestyle experiences.

The partnership also aligns with Ajman’s efforts to expand premium staycation offerings and reinforce sports tourism as a driver of economic and tourism growth.