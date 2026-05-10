OpenAI adds new voice AI features to API

SAN FRANCISCO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- OpenAI said Thursday that its API will now include a number of new voice intelligence features designed to help developers create apps that can talk, transcribe, and translate conversations with users.

The company’s new GPT Realtime 2 is another voice model, built to create a realistic vocal simulation that can converse with users. However, unlike its predecessor (GPT-Realtime-1.5) this one is built with GPT 5 class reasoning that OpenAI says was created to deal with more complicated requests from users.

The company is also launching GPT Realtime Translate, which is designed to provide real-time translation services that keep pace with users conversationally. The feature includes more than 70 input languages, meaning the languages it can comprehend, and 13 output languages, referring to the languages into which it translates conversations.

Finally, the company has also launched a new transcription capability, GPT-Realtime-Whisper, which gives users live speech-to-text capabilities that are captured as interactions occur.

“Together, the models we are launching move real-time audio from simple call-and-response toward voice interfaces that can actually do work: listen, reason, translate, transcribe, and take action as a conversation unfolds,” the company said.