On behalf of UAE President, Noura Al Kaabi attends Costa Rica’s presidential inauguration ceremony

SAN JOSE, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- On behalf of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of State, attended the inauguration ceremony of Laura Fernandez, President of the Republic of Costa Rica.

Noura Al Kaabi conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, to President Fernandez, and extended their congratulations and best wishes for continued progress and prosperity for the government and people of Costa Rica.

For her part, President Fernandez extended her greetings to President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, as well as her best wishes for further progress and development for the government and people of the UAE.

Noura Al Kaabi also met with a number of officials, including Francisco Gamboa Soto, First Vice-President of the Republic of Costa Rica, Manuel Tovar Rivera, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship of Costa Rica, Nogui Acosta Jaén, President of the Sovereign People’s Party, and Father Sergio Valverde Espinoza, Founder and Director of The Holy Spirit Association.

Noura Al Kaabi reaffirmed the UAE's commitment to further deepening the bilateral partnership with Costa Rica, which this year marks its sixteenth anniversary since the establishment of diplomatic relations. She highlighted the significant steps made across key areas of cooperation, noting that fifteen agreements and memoranda of understanding have been concluded, particularly the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA) between the two countries, which underpins a robust and growing economic relationship between the two nations. At the same time, she emphasised that bilateral relations go beyond trade and investment to include strong people-to-people ties.

"The UAE is proud of the strong and principled partnership it has built with Costa Rica over the past sixteen years," Al Kaabi stated.

"The UAE looks forward to continuing to work closely with Costa Rica to advance shared goals and explore new horizons of cooperation for the benefit of both our peoples."