Over 1,000 hectares of crops affected by Mayon Volcano effusive eruption

MANILA, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Philippine Space Agency (PhilSA) on Saturday said over 1,000 hectares of crops were affected by the pyroclastic density current from the effusive eruption of Mayon Volcano.

In a statement, PhilSA said its satellite data showed that the affected area covered 1,039 hectares of rice and 191 hectares of other crops—covering a combined area roughly the size of Mandaluyong City.

“Physical Rice Areas, areas typically planted with rice during cropping season, were sourced from the Philippine Rice Research Institute (DA-PhilRice). Other Crop Areas were classified based on changing vegetation patterns in Sentinel-2 imagery from January to December 2024. Additionally, there are at least 158 km of roads within the Estimated Ash Deposit Extent (in red), based on a dataset of road networks,” PhilSA added.