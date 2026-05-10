10,618 memberships join Ajman Chamber in Q1 2026

AJMAN, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Ajman Chamber recorded 10,618 memberships during the first quarter of this year, including 1,626 new memberships and 8,992 renewed memberships, underscoring the vitality of the emirate’s business environment and its attractiveness to investments across various sectors.

The figures also reflect the business community’s confidence in the Chamber’s services and its vital role in supporting the private sector. Membership growth reached 2 percent compared to the first quarter of 2025.

By licence type, professional licences topped the list with 5,235 memberships, followed by commercial licences with 4,903 memberships.

Ajman Chamber affirmed its commitment to providing innovative services and initiatives that enhance membership growth and support ease of doing business, in cooperation with its partners from the public and private sectors.

This contributes to achieving the objectives of Ajman Vision 2030 and aligns with the UAE’s directives towards developing and sustaining the private sector and enhancing the attraction of direct investments.