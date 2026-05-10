Dubai Chamber of Commerce records over 30,000 membership renewals in April

DUBAI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Chamber of Commerce, one of the three chambers operating under the umbrella of Dubai Chambers, has announced that it recorded 30,697 membership renewals during April 2026. The figure marks the highest monthly total in the chamber’s history, reflecting the business community’s continued confidence in Dubai’s positive economic outlook, unique competitive advantages, and ability to generate high-value opportunities.

The record number of membership renewals underlines Dubai’s strong capacity to adapt to global shifts, supported by a forward-looking vision that prioritises sustainable growth, competitiveness, and business resilience. It also points to the emirate’s ability to create high-value opportunities amid changing market conditions, supporting growth across diverse economic sectors.

The renewal of memberships for over 30,000 companies recorded by Dubai Chamber of Commerce during April further reflects the growing attractiveness of the emirate’s business environment. The average monthly membership renewal rate in 2025 reached approximately 18,280 companies, compared to around 15,589 company renewals in 2024.

The AED1 billion economic stimulus package approved on 30th March by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, has contributed to strong momentum across Dubai’s business community. The measures are helping companies in all sectors continue to grow, expand, sustain their operations, and benefit from the diverse investment opportunities offered by Dubai’s economy.

Eng. Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansoori, Chairman of Dubai Chambers, commented, “Guided by the vision and directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, the emirate is rapidly strengthening its position in the global economy and reinforcing its role as a major hub for trade and investment. This progress is supported by advanced infrastructure, business-friendly regulations, and a highly competitive investment environment.”

He continued, “The exceptional number of membership renewals reflects the strong confidence the business community places in Dubai’s economy. It also highlights the strength of the emirate’s development model, which combines diversity, innovation, economic openness, and close cooperation between the public and private sectors.”

Al Mansoori added, “We remain committed to supporting the growth of the private sector and enhancing its contribution to Dubai’s economic development in line with global shifts and the evolving needs of the business community. This includes working with our partners to strengthen the business environment and help companies adapt to rapid changes while seizing high-value opportunities in regional and global markets. We will continue to work to ensure an innovation-driven environment built on partnership that supports sustainable growth and reinforces Dubai’s competitiveness as a leading global economic centre.”

Dubai Chamber of Commerce is continuing to strengthen the business environment by delivering services, initiatives, and advocacy efforts that help companies operate more efficiently, respond to change, and capture new growth opportunities. Its work supports businesses both within Dubai and across international markets, helping to expand trade and investment flows while reinforcing the emirate’s position as a resilient and globally connected business hub.