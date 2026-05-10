Arab League calls for protecting Palestinian journalists

CAIRO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The League of Arab States called on international and regional media and human rights institutions to intensify efforts aimed at ensuring the safety of Palestinian journalists and preserving their right to work freely and safely, while stopping their targeting and harassment, as well as the destruction of media infrastructure and the enforcement of restrictive measures against them.

In a statement released today marking the International Day of Solidarity with Palestinian Media, the Arab League said the occasion highlights the growing risks confronting Palestinian media organisations in light of continuing extremist Israeli policies and increasing grave violations targeting Palestinian journalists and media institutions.

Ambassador Ahmed Rashid Khattabi, Assistant Secretary-General and Head of the Media and Communication Sector at the Arab League, said the Palestinian territories have become among the most dangerous and deteriorating areas for practising journalism.

Khattabi also expressed the Media and Communication Sector’s aspiration to cooperate with member states and organisations holding observer status with the Council of Arab Information Ministers to provide technical and professional support for Palestinian media and journalism in coordination with the Palestinian Ministry of Information.

He lauded the recent initiative to create an independent fund aimed at providing sustainable support for Palestinian media in the West Bank and Gaza Strip while enhancing professional capabilities in response to current challenges.