Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Founder of Kasumigaseki Capital

DUBAI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, and Minister of Finance, met with Hiroyuki Ogawa, Founder of Kasumigaseki Capital, a leading Japan-based real asset group, with operations spanning real estate, hospitality, logistics, healthcare and development.

The meeting explored the UAE’s sustained economic growth and its position as a leading global hub for investment and business. Discussions highlighted the country’s advanced infrastructure, integrated economic ecosystem, and business-friendly environment, which continue to support the growth and expansion of international companies across a range of sectors.

The discussions also touched on Dubai’s attractiveness as a destination for long-term investment, supported by its strategic location, global connectivity, supportive policies and flexible regulatory frameworks, which have also made it an ideal base for tapping new opportunities in regional and international markets.

During the meeting H.H. expressed Dubai’s commitment to strengthening international partnerships that contribute to its long-term economic vision. The two sides also explored opportunities for strategic partnerships and projects that support Dubai’s position as a leading global hub for the digital economy, innovation, and advanced technologies.

The meeting was attended by Mohamed bin Hadi Al Hussaini, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism; Marwan Ahmed bin Ghalita, Director General of Dubai Municipality; and Malek Al Malek, Director General of the Dubai Development Authority.