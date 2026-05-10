Zayed Charity Run to debut in Europe in Hungary on May 17

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Hungarian capital, Budapest, will host the Zayed Charity Run, “Run for Kindness”, for the first time in Europe on 16th and 17th May, featuring 3km, 5km and 10km races.

The organising committee confirmed that the event, organised by the UAE Embassy in Budapest, will bring together thousands of participants from across Hungary and beyond in a celebration of charity, health, solidarity and cultural connection.

The event is expected to witness broad participation from professional runners, families, diplomatic missions, supporters of charitable initiatives and sports enthusiasts, making it one of Hungary’s most anticipated community events of 2026.

In a statement, the committee said staging the event around some of Budapest’s most prominent landmarks, including Heroes’ Square, Andrássy Avenue, Széchenyi Chain Bridge and the Danube promenade, reflects the universal humanitarian values inspired by the legacy of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

The run welcomes participants of all ages and backgrounds, creating an inclusive atmosphere where sport serves as a platform for generosity, unity and hope.

The committee noted that families and members of the community will participate in a programme of activities at City Park on the opening day, Saturday, 16th May, including the Children’s Fun Run at 11:00, organised by Lounge Group, followed by the Family Run at 15:00, organised by Balatonman.

The activities aim to promote healthy lifestyles and strengthen social bonds through sport and charitable engagement.

The committee also highlighted the main competitive races over 3km, 5km and 10km, scheduled for Sunday, 17th May, during the weekend festivities. The race routes will start and finish at Heroes’ Square, passing through the historic Andrássy Avenue and Deák Ferenc Square, crossing the world-famous Széchenyi Chain Bridge to Clark Ádám Square, and continuing alongside the Danube River past the Hungarian Parliament Building before returning to the finish line in the heart of Budapest.

The Zayed Charity Run will also offer a rich community experience through a range of cultural and wellness activities designed to inspire participants and visitors alike. These include children’s entertainment zones, live drawing sessions with Emirati artist Abdulla Lutfi, warm-up and fitness sessions, health checks provided by Doktor24, yoga sessions, UAE cultural performances, traditional Hungarian dance performances, award ceremonies following each race, and a symbolic “Wall of Kindness” featuring messages celebrating compassion and solidarity.

Lt. General (Ret.) Mohammed Hilal Al Kaabi, Chairman of the Supreme Organising Committee of the Zayed Charity Run, said the event carries a humanitarian message that transcends sport, noting that the run has become a global symbol of giving and coexistence inspired by the enduring values of the Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan.

He added that every participant in Budapest contributes to spreading a message of peace, tolerance and humanity.

Al Kaabi said the Budapest edition reflects the UAE’s commitment to supporting humanitarian initiatives and promoting healthy communities through sport.

He praised the cooperation between organisers, partners, sponsors and volunteers whose dedication continues to strengthen the global success of the Zayed Charity Run and reinforce the UAE’s humanitarian presence internationally.