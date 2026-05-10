UAE National Orchestra electrifies Dubai Opera with ‘Sing for the Nation’

DUBAI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE National Orchestra brought Dubai Opera to its feet during Sing for the Nation, an evening that saw audiences singing together across generations in a shared celebration of music, culture, and national identity. Throughout the performance, audiences joined the Orchestra and choir in singing many of the UAE’s most recognisable patriotic songs, creating an atmosphere of collective participation and connection inside the concert hall.

The concert reached a defining moment with a surprise appearance by renowned Emirati singer and musician Hussain Al Jassmi, who joined the Orchestra on stage for a special live performance of “Al Sogoor Al Mukhliseen”. His appearance was met with an overwhelmingly positive audience response, with audiences rising to their feet, singing along, and filling Dubai Opera with a sense of celebration and emotion that became one of the defining moments of the evening.

With a career spanning over three decades, Al Jassmi is one of the most recognised voices in the Arab world, His performance alongside the UAE National Orchestra added a new dimension to the concert.

The concert programme featured a selection of well-known works spanning from the 1970s to today, including Dar Zayed, Sawf Nahmi Al Etihad, and Khaseem Al Dar, bringing together music that has long been part of the UAE’s cultural fabric.

A key moment in the programme was the performance of Rijaal Wallah Rijaal, the Orchestra’s musical tribute based on the poem written by His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the UAE, honouring those who safeguard the nation.

Sheikha Alia bint Khalid Al Qassimi, Managing Director of the UAE National Orchestra, said, “”Sing For The Nation” was a heartfelt tribute to the UAE, its leadership, and its people, as we mark the 50th anniversary of the unification of the UAE Armed Forces. Hussain Al Jassmi’s surprise appearance alongside the Orchestra added a special dimension to the concert, making the experience even more emotional for audiences. One of the most powerful moments of the evening was hearing the audience sing alongside the Orchestra with one voice, reflecting a strong sense of pride, belonging, and unity. Through these performances, the UAE National Orchestra seeks to present patriotic songs through new orchestral arrangements using music as a way to bring people together and express the values of resilience, solidarity, and national identity that define the UAE.

Commenting on his participation, Hussain Al Jassmi said, “I am proud to be here tonight with the UAE National Orchestra for ‘Sing for the Nation’ an exceptional night of resilience, pride, and love for the UAE. This concert reflects a nation that truly believes in the power of arts and culture, and I am honoured to stand alongside this remarkable cultural institution.”