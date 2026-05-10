Launch of 1st UAE–Syrian–European Virtual, Field Forum on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Emergencies

DAMASCUS, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The first UAE-Syrian-European Forum on Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear and Explosive Emergencies commenced today at Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Field Hospital in the Damascus countryside.

The forum featured specialised virtual lectures, medical courses and field workshops, with the participation of more than 500 healthcare professionals, emergency medical teams, civil defence personnel, police officers, security teams, special task forces, and experts in disaster medicine and emergency response.

The event aims to strengthen an advanced knowledge exchange system between experts from the UAE, Syria and Europe, while establishing a leading scientific platform for innovation and capacity development in the fields of preparedness and response to emergencies, disasters and crises.

The forum reviewed the UAE’s pioneering experience in innovating and designing the first internationally accredited unified and integrated national system for preparedness and response to emergencies, disasters and chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive risks. The system is regarded as an advanced global model in health security, operational readiness and multi-sector emergency response.

Dr. Adel Abdullah Abdulaziz Al Shamry Al Ajami, Consultant Cardiothoracic Surgeon and Critical Care Consultant, Chief Executive Officer of the Zayed Giving Initiative, President of Emirates Doctors Initiative, and Chief Executive Officer of the UAE National Preparedness & Response Programme “Jaheziya,” stated that the forum represents an advanced strategic platform for strengthening national, regional, and international health security while developing preparedness and response systems for emergencies, disasters, and complex public health crises.

He explained that the UAE successfully designed and developed the first internationally accredited unified and integrated national preparedness and response system for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive emergencies through an innovative model based on integration between healthcare, EMS, security, academic, and operational sectors.

He noted that the scientific programme includes digital command and control systems, predictive analytics, telemedicine, electronic health records, early warning systems, and the use of smart technologies in resource management, operational capacity management, medical triage, patient tracking and mass casualty incident management.

He added that the national system focused on developing capabilities in managing major mass casualty incidents, command and control systems, mass decontamination, management of hazardous and contaminated zones, protection of frontline workers, enhancement of hospital, emergency and intensive care readiness, and integrated pre-hospital and in-hospital response, while ensuring continuity of healthcare services during emergencies and disasters.

Participants and international experts stressed that the UAE’s experience has become an advanced global model in developing integrated preparedness and response systems due to its institutional and operational integration, reliance on innovation and modern technology, and multi-sector coordination, contributing to strengthening national, regional and international health security and building more prepared, resilient and sustainable healthcare systems.