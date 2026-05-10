Qatari Ministry of Defence: Drone targets commercial cargo vessel in country's territorial waters

DOHA, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Qatari Ministry of Defence announced that a commercial cargo vessel in the country's territorial waters-northeast of Mesaieed Port-coming from Abu Dhabi, was targeted by a drone on Sunday morning.

The incident resulted in a limited fire onboard the vessel, with no reported injuries, the ministry said in a statement on X.

The vessel continued its journey toward Mesaieed Port after the fire was brought under control, the ministry said, stressing that the necessary measures were taken, and coordination was carried out with the relevant authorities.