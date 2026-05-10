AI Office launches 'Guide to Leading Generative AI Applications'

DUBAI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE’s Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office has launched a new guide titled “Leading Generative AI Applications”, designed to support government entities, private sector organisations, individuals, developers, and emerging talent in making optimal use of generative AI applications and accelerating their adoption across various fields.

The initiative reflects the Office’s ongoing efforts to strengthen digital innovation, support institutions and individuals in keeping pace with rapid technological change, and accelerate the adoption of AI solutions across sectors.

The guide serves as a practical knowledge resource, offering access to some of today’s most impactful generative AI tools, along with guidance on how they can be applied in real-world work environments. It aims to help developers, innovators, and organizations explore the advanced capabilities of generative AI and integrate them into their operations and creative processes.

Dr. Abdulrahman Al Mahmoud, Director at the Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications Office, stated that empowering people and institutions to harness emerging technologies is key to advancing government performance and enhancing the competitiveness of the national economy.

He stressed the importance of keeping up with global developments in government AI to ensure the responsible and effective adoption of AI solutions that drive innovation, productivity, and knowledge creation.

Al Mahmoud added that the guide aims to deepen awareness of generative AI technologies and showcase their transformative potential, enabling organisations and individuals to better understand how these tools can reshape workflows, elevate productivity, and drive innovation across industries.

The publication showcases 19 major use cases and applications of generative AI, including image and video creation, language translation, music composition, and more. It is aimed at government entities, private companies, entrepreneurs, developers, students, and AI enthusiasts, providing them with an accessible and practical overview of how generative AI can be applied in business, innovation, and creative industries.

The guide also features best practices and practical examples for using generative AI tools responsibly and effectively, along with recommendations for selecting the right tools for content creation, and innovation across different sectors.

Interested entities, institutions, and individuals can access the guide through the following link: https://ai.gov.ae/wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Leading-Generative-AI-Applications-EN.pdf