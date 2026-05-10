UAE air defence systems successfully engage 2 UAVs launched from Iran

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Ministry of Defence announced that on Sunday, May 10, 2026, UAE air defence systems successfully engaged 2 UAVs launched from Iran.

Since the onset of these blatant Iranian attacks, UAE air defenses have engaged a total of 551 ballistic missiles, 29 cruise missiles, and 2,265 UAVs.

No martyrs, fatalities, or injuries have been reported in the past hours. Since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, the total number of martyrs has reached 2, in addition to the martyrdom of a Moroccan civilian contracted with the Armed Forces.

The total number of civilian fatalities stands at 10, from Pakistani, Nepalese, Bangladeshi, Palestinian, Indian, and Egyptian nationalities.

The total number of injuries has reached 230 since the onset of the blatant Iranian attacks, involving individuals of various nationalities, including Emirati, Egyptian, Sudanese, Ethiopian, Filipino, Pakistani, Iranian, Indian, Bangladeshi, Sri Lankan, Azerbaijani, Yemeni, Ugandan, Eritrean, Lebanese, Afghan, Bahraini, Comorian, Turkish, Iraqi, Nepalese, Nigerian, Omani, Jordanian, Palestinian, Ghanaian, Indonesian, Swedish, Tunisian, Moroccan, and Russian.