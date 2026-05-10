Ministry of Education, Ministry of Higher Education announce resumption of in-person learning on Monday

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Education and the Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announce the resumption of in-person learning for all students, teaching and administrative staff in public and private schools, nurseries, and public and private higher education institutions across the UAE, effective Monday, 11 May 2026.

This decision follows the continuous monitoring of developments and coordination with the relevant authorities, ensuring the continuity of the educational process and academic assessments.

The two ministries affirm the commitment of educational institutions to implementing the approved safety and security protocols and procedures, supporting the smooth continuation of the educational process, while maintaining preparedness to implement alternative learning models when needed and in line with ongoing developments and continuous assessments.

The two ministries also confirm the continuation of coordination with educational institutions to ensure a smooth return to in-person learning. Any further updates will be announced through the relevant official channels.