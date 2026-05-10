UAE, Netherlands advance strategic cooperation

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Abdulla Balalaa, Assistant Minister of Foreign Affairs for Energy and Sustainability, concluded an official visit to the Kingdom of the Netherlands on 7–8 May, aimed at advancing a strategic UAE–Netherlands partnership on Trade exchange and development in energy and water, climate adaptation, and strategic sectors , while deepening engagement in energy & water ahead of the 2026 United Nations Water Conference, co-hosted by the UAE and Senegal, which will be held in Abu Dhabi at the end of 2026.

During the visit, Balalaa held a series of meetings with ministers from the Dutch government, including Minister of Foreign Trade and Development Cooperation, Minister of Infrastructure and Water Management, Director General for Climate and Energy in the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Climate Policy as well as the Dutch Water Envoy. It is worth noting that non-oil trade between the UAE and the Netherlands witnessed a positive increase by 6.82% in 2025 compared to 2024.

He also met with representatives from leading institutions and national entities, including Deltares, IHE Delft, Water Alliance, and the Municipality of Rotterdam.

The engagements with research institutes focused on advancing practical cooperation in water management, climate resilience, and innovation, including accelerating solutions to water scarcity, strengthening resilience to climate impacts, and promoting integrated approaches across the water-energy-food nexus.

Ensuring continuity from the 2023 UN Water Conference (UNWC), co-hosted by the Netherlands and Tajikistan, was a central focus of discussions, as the UAE advances preparations for the 2026 UN Water Conference.

In this context, emphasis was placed on translating commitments into practical solutions through strengthened partnerships, scaled investment, and greater private sector engagement, while recognizing water as a critical economic and development resource, and an enabler of sustainable development. These efforts will be key to accelerating progress toward Sustainable Development Goal 6 (SDG 6), and delivering practical, action-oriented outcomes.

As part of the visit, a Memorandum of Understanding was signed between the Anwar Gargash Diplomatic Academy (AGDA) and the IHE Delft Institute for Water Education, marking a step forward in strengthening cooperation on water diplomacy and capacity building. The MoU will explore areas of cooperation in education, training, research and innovation, knowledge exchange, and talent development as part of broader efforts to strengthen institutional and individual capacities between the two countries ahead of the 2026 UN Water Conference and beyond.

The visit also featured a high-level UAE–Netherlands Energy Dialogue held in Rotterdam, where Balalaa delivered opening remarks and engaged with senior representatives from government, industry, and academia. The discussion focused on how evolving energy systems are reshaping global markets, supply chains, and economic competitiveness, while highlighting the growing interdependence between energy, water, and food security.

The dialogue also explored opportunities to strengthen bilateral cooperation, mobilize investment, and advance practical public-private partnerships between the two countries across these interconnected systems.

Abdulla Balalaa stated: “The next chapter of global resilience will not be written by those who wait for clarity, but those who build it. For the UAE, this is about designing resilience into systems that underpin our economies – ensuring they are connected, adaptive, and built to withstand a more complex global landscape.”

Ameirah AlHefeiti, UAE Ambassador to the Kingdom of the Netherlands, added: “This visit was very timely. It explored additional avenues for bilateral cooperation between our two countries, not only on the important nexus of energy, water, and food, but also beyond these issues. UNWC 2026 in Abu Dhabi in December is an important milestone, in this respects, which we discussed in-depth. I am pleased with the great interest from The kingdom of Netherlands in UNWC 2026, and we are looking forward to welcoming substantial Dutch engagement and high-level participation in the conference.”

Balalaa reaffirmed the UAE’s commitment to working closely with the Netherlands and international partners during the 2026 UN Water Conference to advance practical, inclusive, and innovative outcomes, in line with the UAE’s efforts to promote multilateral cooperation and accelerate sustainable development.

Building on a strong and long-standing bilateral partnership, including cooperation in the energy sector, the visit further positions UAE–Netherlands cooperation to respond to evolving global dynamics, including shifts in energy systems, supply chains, and resource security, through more integrated and forward-looking approaches.