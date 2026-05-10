Qatari Foreign Minister, US Secretary of State discuss regional developments

DOHA, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatari Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani met Sunday with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Special Envoy of the US President to the Middle East Steve Witkoff.

During the meeting, the close strategic partnership and cooperation relations between the State of Qatar and the United States of America were reviewed, along with ways to support and strengthen them in various fields, particularly in the areas of defence and energy.

Qatar News Agency (QNA) reported that they also discussed the latest developments in the region, as well as the Pakistani mediation aimed at reducing escalation that contributes to enhancing security and stability in the region.

The Qatari Prime Minister expressed the need for all parties to respond to the ongoing mediation efforts, which would open the way for addressing the root causes of the crisis through peaceful means and dialogue, and lead to reaching a comprehensive agreement that achieves sustainable peace in the region