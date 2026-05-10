QCB: Qatar foreign exchange reserves rise 1.90% annually

DOHA, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Qatar Central Bank's (QCB) international reserves and foreign currency liquidity rose by 1.90% on a yearly basis in April, reaching QAR 262.026 billion, compared with QAR 257.129 billion in the same period of 2025.

Data released by QCB showed that the bank's official international reserves increased by 2.23% by the end of April 2026, up QAR 4.424 billion year-on-year to QAR 202.370 billion compared with the same period in 2025. Meanwhile, holdings of foreign bonds and treasury bills declined by around QAR 19.519 billion, reaching QAR 112.142 billion in April 2026 compared with the same month a year earlier.

According to Qatar News Agency (QNA), the data also showed that gold reserves increased by around QAR 16.614 billion by the end of April 2026, reaching QAR 61.332 billion, compared with QAR 44.718 billion in April 2025.

Balances held with foreign banks also rose by around QAR 7.348 billion, reaching QAR 23.656 billion by the end of April 2026.