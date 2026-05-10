Mohammed bin Rashid launches initiative to eradicate river blindness

DUBAI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, announced the launch of a new initiative in support of ongoing efforts to eradicate river blindness.

Announced in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence of the UAE, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai; H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, First Deputy Ruler of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance of the UAE; and H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai, the initiative targets seven million direct beneficiaries and 35.4 million indirect beneficiaries over the next three years. It will be implemented by Noor Dubai, under the umbrella of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives (MBRGI).

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum stated: “Humanitarian action continues in the nation renowned for its generosity, as the UAE supports and empowers millions.”

His Highness added: “To fight blindness is to fight darkness and disability, and to empower people to lead a life with dignity. We remain committed to launching such initiatives.”

H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of Dubai Airports, and Chairman and Chief Executive of Emirates Airline and Group; H.H. Sheikh Mansoor bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, President of the UAE Olympic Committee; H.H. Sheikha Latifa bint Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairperson of the Dubai Culture and Arts Authority; and H.H. Sheikh Majid bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum were also in attendance.

Also present were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and Secretary General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives; Dr. Alawi Alsheikh-Ali, Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority; and Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health.

Noor Dubai will oversee the implementation of the project, including mass administration of medicines for prevention and treatment, community surveys and assessments to monitor early signs of the disease, and the training of local healthcare workers towards realising the goal of fully eradicating river blindness by 2030.

A disease affecting the eyes and skin, river blindness is caused by microscopic parasitic worms transmitted through subcutaneous tissue. Symptoms include severe itching, skin changes, and eye lesions that can lead to vision impairment and permanent blindness.

In most cases, subcutaneous nodules form due to adult worms, while early exposure in children can result in epilepsy.

Each year on 30 January, the world marks World Neglected Tropical Disease Day to raise awareness and mobilise global action against diseases that affect one in five people worldwide.

The designation of the day was supported by the UAE’s diplomatic efforts and was announced at the ‘Reaching the Last Mile’ forum in Abu Dhabi in 2019, before being officially recognised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) in 2021.

The WHO’s 2021-2030 roadmap identifies river blindness as one of the diseases targeted for elimination.

Established in 2015, the MBRGI serves as an umbrella organisation for more than 30 initiatives and institutions operating across five key pillars: Humanitarian Aid and Relief, Healthcare and Disease Control, Spreading Education and Knowledge, Innovation and Entrepreneurship, and Empowering Communities.

MBRGI has allocated more AED13.8 billion to humanitarian aid and relief, benefiting 788 million people in 118 countries.

Founded in 2008, Noor Dubai has operated with a vision of creating a world free from preventable blindness.

The foundation has improved the lives of more than 33 million beneficiaries across Asia and Africa by the end of 2024 through treatment, prevention, awareness programmes, mobile clinics, and capacity-building initiatives, with a particular focus on neglected tropical diseases, including river blindness.