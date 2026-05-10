Muslim Council of Elders: Loyalty to nation a religious duty, political sectarianism threatens security, stability of societies

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- In light of recurring incidents in which several Arab states—most recently the Kingdom of Bahrain—have announced the dismantling of cells and groups linked to external actors, the Muslim Council of Elders, affirmed that safeguarding nations, preserving their security and stability, and upholding the unity of their societies are among the foremost objectives of Islamic law.

The Council emphasised that loyalty to one’s homeland, and respect for its sovereignty and institutions, constitute an essential religious and moral obligation that must never be compromised or subordinated to any external allegiance.

In a statement, the Council underscored that Islam frames the relationship between individuals and their nations and societies on the foundations of honoring commitments, maintaining security, safeguarding lives and property, and prohibiting betrayal, corruption, and the spread of discord. It stressed that any act that undermines societal security or incites division and unrest among members of the same nation stands in clear contradiction to the principles and values of Islam.

The statement further emphasised that exploiting sectarian or doctrinal affiliations in service of external political agendas or transnational organizations represents a grave deviation from the objectives and ethical foundations of Islamic law, which are rooted in the preservation of security, stability, and peaceful coexistence.

The Council called on all individuals and institutions to reject attempts by ideologically driven voices and platforms to sow division, inflame discord, or redirect loyalties beyond the framework of the nation-state.

The Muslim Council of Elders reiterated that confronting political sectarianism and hate speech is a shared religious and national responsibility. It requires the promotion of the values of citizenship, coexistence, awareness, and unity, in order to safeguard national security and ensure the stability and cohesion of societies.