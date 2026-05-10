Indonesia ready to invest heavily in blue economy: President

JAKARTA, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) - Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto said the government will make massive investments in the marine economy or blue economy in line with the increasing global demand for animal-derived protein.

In a statement from the Indonesian Government Communications Agency (Bakom), the president highlighted Indonesia's enormous marine wealth; therefore, this wealth needs to be optimized for the welfare of the people.

"People around the world are currently in dire need of animal protein, including from fish. Therefore, under the government I lead, we will massively develop fisheries and maritime sectors," said the president today while visiting the Red and White Fishermen's Village (KNMP) in South Leato, Gorontalo.

Prabowo said investment in the blue economy must begin by strengthening the role of fishermen in the national fisheries sector.

These efforts include the Red and White Fishermen's Village (KNMP) programme, which is expected to expand fishermen's access to adequate fishing facilities and infrastructure.

He said the government is targeting 1,386 KNMPs to operate throughout Indonesia this year and will continue to build fishing villages every year.

"And next year, we will build another 1,000 (KNMPs), and so on, every year until we have 12,000 fishing villages across Indonesia. This is a huge undertaking," said President Prabowo as quoted by Indonesian News Agency (ANTARA).

In addition, he also said that the government will distribute 1,582 fishing vessels to Indonesian fishermen, with the management scheme being handed over to fishermen's cooperatives.

"We will provide ships, some small, some medium, and some large. We don't want the fish in our seas to be taken by foreign vessels. We want our fishermen to utilize them," said the president.