China's gold consumption up 4.41% in Q1

BEIJING, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) - China's gold consumption edged up in the first quarter of 2026, mainly driven by the strong demand for gold bars and coins, data from the China Gold Association showed.

The country's gold consumption totaled 303.29 tonnes in the first three months of the year, up 4.41% year on year, Xinhua News Agency reported, citing the Association data.

In breakdown, consumption for gold bars and coins surged 46.4% to 202.06 tonnes, while gold jewelry consumption fell 37.1% to 84.62 tonnes.

Q1 also witnessed robust inflows into gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), which added 50.44 tonnes during the period, surging 114.88% year on year and lifting total ETF holdings to 298.29 tonnes by the end of March, according to the data.