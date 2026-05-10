Egypt targets stronger global presence in phosphate, fertiliser markets

CAIRO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt announced on Sunday that the government is continuing its efforts to maximise the utilisation of Egypt’s abundant phosphate reserves and expand the production of phosphate and compound fertilisers in order to meet domestic demand and strengthen Egypt’s presence in international markets, Egyptian Gazette reported.

Egypt’s Prime Minister Moustafa Madbouli reaffirmed the state’s commitment to increasing the value derived from Egypt’s mineral resources through supporting scientific research, keeping pace with developments in earth sciences, and enhancing co-operation and the exchange of expertise with leading international institutions specialising in the sector.

Madbouli was chairing a meeting to review progress on phosphate mining projects and ongoing efforts to expand value-added industries linked to this strategic raw material.

He further noted that the government is focused on localising mining-related industries, particularly those based on phosphate resources, with the aim of transitioning from the export of raw materials to the manufacturing of phosphate fertilisers and other value-added products.

Madbouli was chairing a meeting to review progress on phosphate mining projects and ongoing efforts to expand value-added industries linked to this strategic raw material.

Cabinet Spokesman Ambassador Mohamed el-Homosani stated that the meeting reviewed the volume of phosphate reserves located across the country, the current production capacity of coarse phosphate ore, and the operational status of phosphate fertiliser plants, including the range of products manufactured to meet local market requirements while enabling the export of surplus production.

He added that discussions also covered ongoing efforts to expand value-added phosphate industries, as well as projects currently being implemented in co-operation with a number of local and international specialised companies, with the objective of maximising the economic return from Egypt’s phosphate resources.