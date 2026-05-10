'Wathba 2026' to witness 192 races

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Under the patronage of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Final Annual Camel Races Festival (Wathba 2026) will kick off Monday, 11 May, at Al Wathba Camel Race Track.

The 47th edition of the event will continue until 21 May and attract thousands of camels from the UAE and GCC countries.

His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, is closely following up the annual, race which is organised by the UAE Camel Racing Federation under the chairmanship of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President.

The festival, which is one of the most important heritage races in the GCC countries and concludes the camel racing season, will witness 192 races, with 50 races for the camels of Their Highnesses the Sheikhs, 130 races for the camels of the tribesmen, and 12 races for the heritage race.