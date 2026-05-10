UAE strongly condemns terrorist drone attack on commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The United Arab Emirates has condemned in the strongest terms the terrorist drone attack that targeted a commercial cargo vessel in the territorial waters of the State of Qatar, which resulted in a limited fire onboard the ship with no injuries reported.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) affirmed that such terrorist attacks constitute a violation of the sovereignty of the State of Qatar and pose a threat to its security and stability. The UAE expressed its full solidarity with Qatar and its support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security and stability.

The Ministry underscored that this attack constitutes a flagrant violation of UN Security Council resolution 2817, which affirmed the importance of freedom of navigation, and rejected the targeting of commercial vessels or the obstruction of international maritime routes. The Ministry emphasised that targeting commercial shipping and using the Strait of Hormuz as a tool of economic coercion or blackmail represents acts of piracy and constitutes a direct threat to the stability of the region, its peoples, and global energy security.