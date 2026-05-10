Egypt condemns attack on commercial vessel in Qatar’s territorial waters

CAIRO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Egypt has condemned the targeting of a commercial cargo vessel in Qatar's territorial waters.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that attacks on commercial and civilian vessels constitute a flagrant violation of international law and the principles of freedom of maritime navigation, warning that such escalation threatens the security of waterways and global trade.

Egypt also expressed full solidarity with Qatar and support for all measures aimed at safeguarding its security, sovereignty, and maritime navigation, reiterating its warning over the serious repercussions of continued regional escalation on the stability and security of the region.