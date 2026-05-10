Arab Parliament Speaker condemns drone attack on Kuwait

CAIRO, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Yamahi, Speaker of the Arab Parliament, strongly condemned the hostile drone attack within Kuwait’s airspace, stressing that such acts constitute a flagrant violation of Kuwait’s sovereignty and a direct threat to the security and stability of the region.

In a statement issued today, Al Yamahi expressed the Arab Parliament’s full solidarity with Kuwait in all measures it takes to safeguard its security and preserve the safety of its territory and airspace, underscoring that Kuwait’s security is an integral part of Arab national security.

The Speaker of the Arab Parliament also praised the readiness, high efficiency and constant vigilance of the Kuwaiti armed forces, as well as their demonstrated capability to confront any threats targeting the nation’s security and the safety of citizens and residents on its territory.