UAE President receives written message from President of Mauritania

ABU DHABI, 10th May, 2026 (WAM) -- President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan received a written message from Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani, President of the Islamic Republic of Mauritania, concerning bilateral relations between the two countries.

The message was received by H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, during his meeting with Dr Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug, Minister of Foreign Affairs, African Cooperation and Mauritanians Abroad.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the latest regional developments and the repercussions of the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks targeting civilian sites and facilities in the UAE using missiles and drones.

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed and Dr Mohamed Salem Ould Merzoug condemned the unprovoked Iranian terrorist attacks against the UAE, stressing that they constitute a clear violation of international law and the Charter of the United Nations, and represent a direct threat to the country’s security, stability and territorial integrity.

The two sides affirmed the UAE’s full and legitimate right to respond to these attacks in a manner that ensures the protection of its sovereignty, national security, territorial integrity, and the safety of its citizens, residents and visitors, in accordance with international law.

They also reviewed ways to strengthen regional and international efforts to achieve sustainable stability, peace, and security in the region.

The meeting further addressed the fraternal relations between the UAE and the Islamic Republic of Mauritania. It explored ways to enhance cooperation across various fields in a manner that serves the mutual interests of the two countries and their peoples.

During the meeting, H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan underscored the deep-rooted bilateral ties between the UAE and the sisterly Islamic Republic of Mauritania, and highlighted the shared commitment of both countries to further advancing cooperation and expanding their horizons across various sectors in support of their development aspirations and the prosperity of their peoples.

The meeting was attended by Khalifa bin Shaheen Al Marar, Minister of State, and Sheikh Nahyan bin Saif bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Deputy Minister of State.