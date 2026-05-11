Gold falls on renewed inflation concerns

WORLD CAPITALS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Gold prices ​fell on Monday, as a lack of progress in US–Iran peace negotiations ‌pushed oil prices higher, fuelling concerns that elevated inflation could keep interest rates higher for longer.

Spot gold fell 0.6 percent at $4,684.32 per ounce, as of 0223 GMT. US gold futures for June delivery lost ​0.8 percent at $4,692.70.

Spot silver rose 0.7 percent at $80.88 per ounce, platinum slid 0.6 percent to $2,042.71, ​and palladium was down 0.4 percent at $1,484.99.