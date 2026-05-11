Ajman's Department of Finance earns global certification in institutional innovation

AJMAN, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Department of Finance in Ajman has received the “Certified Government Innovative Organisation (CGInO)® – Three Stars” certification, awarded by the Global Innovation Institute, in recognition of its adoption of international best practices in institutional innovation and excellence.

The certification reflects the department’s implementation of advanced innovation management methodologies across its operations and services, as well as its commitment to internationally recognised frameworks aimed at improving performance and sustainability.

The certification highlights the department’s adoption of an integrated governance framework aligning innovation initiatives with strategic objectives, while supporting continuous development in line with international standards.

Marwan Ahmed Al Ali, Director-General of the Department of Finance in Ajman, said the achievement reflected the department’s strategy of adopting innovation as a core approach in developing government financial operations. He noted that the certification is the result of sustained institutional efforts aimed at establishing a government financial ecosystem built on innovation and sustainability.

“We take pride in this international recognition, which underscores our commitment to adopting best practices in institutional innovation," he said.

Al Ali said the certification supports efforts to enhance financial resource management, improve service quality and advance a more proactive government model aligned with Ajman Vision 2030.

He added that achieving a “Three Stars” rating represents a key milestone in the department’s journey towards institutional excellence and serves as a strong driver to continued investments in the development of innovation capabilities and strengthening integration across government entities.

Abdulrahman Saeed Qasem, Director of the Strategy and Project Management Office at the Department, said the accreditation reflected the integration of the department’s innovation ecosystem through alignment with strategic goals and the implementation of measurable methodologies.

The certification follows the department’s earlier attainment of the ISO 56002:2019 Innovation Management System certification, which established an advanced institutional framework that strengthened a culture of innovation, encouraged creative thinking, and cultivated a work environment that supports idea generation.