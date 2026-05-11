Zayed University, Project Management Institute to support future skills

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Zayed University (ZU) and Project Management Institute (PMI) have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to strengthen project management capabilities across academic and professional sectors and support the development of future workforce skills amid accelerating digital transformation.

This partnership brings together Zayed University, one of the UAE’s leading national institutions in educational innovation, and PMI, one of the most prominent global organisations specialised in project management, to drive innovation, professional development, and global best practices across the Middle East and North Africa region.

The MoU was signed by Prof. Kevin Hall, President and CEO of Zayed University, and Hanny Alshazly, Managing Director, Middle East and North Africa at PMI.

It sets out the framework for collaboration between the two parties to develop educational initiatives and applied learning experiences that bridge academic knowledge with practical expertise, and enable students and professionals to access advanced educational and professional resources that support their future career pathways.

Through this agreement, PMI will support PaCE (Zayed University’s Professional and Continuing Education institute) in offering globally recognised PMI certifications to professionals across the UAE and the wider region.

Zayed University students, faculty, and staff will have access to a comprehensive suite of professional development resources, including globally recognised certifications, experiential learning opportunities, and engagement with an international network of industry experts.

Prof. Hall said the partnership reflects Zayed University’s commitment to advancing lifelong learning and linking academic education with global professional practices.

Alshazly said the collaboration would help prepare talent capable of leading transformation and innovation in the UAE and the wider region.