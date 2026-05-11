Benoit Cosnefroy seals first win in UAE colours at GP du Morbihan

PARIS, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Benoît Cosnefroy claimed a superb victory at the Grand Prix du Morbihan, producing a perfectly timed sprint to win on home roads and continue UAE Team Emirates-XRG’s strong run of results in 2026, notching the win tally up to 28.

The demanding 190km race around Plumelec was animated from the start, with aggressive racing and repeated attacks on the rolling Breton terrain gradually reducing the peloton throughout the afternoon. As expected, the race exploded on the final circuits around the famous Côte de Cadoudal, whose steep gradients repeatedly split the front group.

The result marks Cosnefroy’s first victory in UAE Team Emirates-XRG colours and continues his strong spring campaign following podium finishes at De Brabantse Pijl and Amstel Gold Race.