Dubai basketball secure ABA League Semi-Final spot with round 2 win against Spartak

SUBOTICA, Serbia, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dubai Basketball secured their place in the 2025/26 ABA League Semi-Finals after beating Spartak Office Shoes 84:88 in a heated Quarter-Final Round 2 clash in Subotica, Serbia.

In only their second season in the ABA League, Dubai Basketball continue to build on a remarkable journey following last year’s debut campaign, which saw the club conclude their campaign in the Semi-Finals against Serbian giants Partizan Belgrade.

With less than four minutes remaining, Dubai Basketball delivered the defining moment of the game. A crucial 5:0 run in under a minute gave Dubai breathing room at 73:80 and handed the visitors full momentum in crunch time.

Dubai Basketball will now await their Semi-Final opponent, which will be either Budućnost VOLI or U-BT Cluj-Napoca.