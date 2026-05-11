Iranian attacks on UAE crime against Islamic values, says Poland's Mufti

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Dr. Omar Habtour Al Derei, Chairman of the General Authority of Islamic Affairs, Endowments and Zakat, has received Tomasz Miśkiewicz, Mufti of the Republic of Poland and Chairman of the Supreme Council of the Muslim Religious Union in Poland, at the authority’s headquarters in Abu Dhabi.

The meeting was attended by Grzegorz Gawin, Head of Mission at the Embassy of Poland to the UAE; Ahmed Rashid Saeed Al Neyadi, Director-General of the Authority; and several officials from both sides.

Al Derei welcomed the Polish Mufti and his accompanying delegation, praising the strong and growing relations between the UAE and Poland across various sectors.

The two sides discussed ways to enhance cooperation on shared religious and humanitarian issues, stressing the importance of greater communication, coordination and exchange of expertise to support common goals and broaden avenues for mutual understanding.

The Mufti of Poland, in turn, expressed appreciation for the warm reception and praised the UAE’s humanitarian approach, leadership and global initiatives promoting peace, tolerance and coexistence.

He also commended the UAE’s longstanding role in supporting peoples and communities without discrimination and contributing to efforts that ensure dignified and stable living conditions.

The Mufti expressed regret over the attacks targeting the UAE’s civil and residential facilities, stating that such actions—which endanger the lives of civilians—constitute a crime against Islamic values and teachings and represent a violation of international norms and conventions.

He also praised the experience of the authority and its strategy in managing its affairs and delivering its message locally and globally through innovative methods.

The Mufti highlighted the authority’s efforts in providing religious, social and awareness services in multiple languages and through modern channels that facilitate easy access anytime and anywhere, expressing hope to benefit from its experience.