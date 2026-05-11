Space42 appoints Skylo to power Direct-to-Device connectivity through Thuraya-4

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Space42 on Monday announced a strategic partnership with Skylo Technologies, a leading global non-terrestrial network (NTN) service provider, to deliver standards-based direct-to-device (D2D) connectivity through its geostationary satellite, Thuraya-4.

The companies have already demonstrated what this means in practice: a bi-directional, real-time voice call completed over Thuraya-4, no modified SIM and no changes to existing operator core infrastructure.

Technology integration between Skylo's 3GPP-compliant NTN platform and Thuraya-4 is complete, confirming the service is ready for commercial deployment.

For carriers, the partnership delivers an integrated extension of their existing network architecture rather than an overlay or experimental add-on. Devices authenticate through the same SIM and identity framework, preserving the operator relationship while expanding coverage into rural, maritime, and remote regions.

For end users, it means staying connected in places that previously had no coverage at all.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said that this partnership advances Space42's strategy to become a global NTN leader, extending Thuraya-4's reach through an interoperable connectivity layer that enables satellite and terrestrial networks to function as one unified system.

"The impact is immediately meaningful for the people and communities who depend on reliable connectivity, delivering resilient, carrier-grade coverage to enterprises, governments, and mobile operators across remote and underserved regions, on infrastructure built on 3GPP standards and designed for long-term scale," he added.

Parthsarathi Trivedi, Co-Founder and CEO at Skylo, said that the integration work is complete, and the service is ready to go live.

"Space42’s decision to select Skylo’s standards-based architecture for Thuraya-4 validates what we have built: a carrier-grade connectivity layer where satellites function as a natural extension of mobile networks, not a parallel system. This is what the Standardised Sky looks like in practice," he noted.

Commercial deployment will begin across Thuraya-4’s coverage footprint, further expanding Skylo’s NTN presence across more than 37 countries.

The companies are currently working to secure the requisite regulatory approvals and operator agreements across target markets, with deployment expected to follow on a rolling basis as clearances are obtained.