Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Khalifa University, reviews science and technology R&D

AL AIN, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler’s Representative in Al Ain Region, has received a delegation from Khalifa University of Science and Technology, led by Professor Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, and reviewed the university’s research and development (R&D) achievements in various scientific and technological fields.

H.H. Sheikh Hazza was briefed on the scientific research conducted across the university’s three colleges and 14 research centres, including the College of Engineering and Physical Sciences, the College of Computing and Mathematical Sciences, and the College of Medicine and Health Sciences, as well as the Cybersecurity Academy and the Khalifa University Centre for Experiential Learning and Clinical Simulation.

He was also briefed on the latest research and development in satellite-based remote sensing technologies, artificial intelligence and machine learning capabilities developed through Khalifa University’s Environmental and Geophysical Sciences (ENGEOS) Laboratory.

These technologies enable researchers to detect and analyse subsurface features with high precision, including buried archaeological sites, hidden groundwater reserves and geological formations, without the need for direct ground surveys. The methodology has been successfully applied across the UAE and extended to UNESCO World Heritage sites, including archaeological discoveries in the Al Ain Region.

The Khalifa University delegation highlighted the importance of remote sensing mechanisms and tools, and the application of AI-based analytical techniques. It also showcased ENGEOS laboratory’s ground-penetrating radar network, comprising 20 instruments deployed across Khalifa University’s campuses, which underpin the laboratory’s field validation capabilities.

The approach has demonstrated readiness for wider deployment across the Middle East and North Africa region, with applications spanning meteorological risk prediction, flood probability assessment and emergency preparedness.

The delegation expressed their gratitude to H.H. Sheikh Hazza bin Zayed Al Nahyan for the warm reception and their appreciation for his continued interest in the scientific research conducted in the region, as well as the leadership’s ongoing support for innovation and higher education.

The delegation also affirmed the university’s commitment to further developing its research capabilities and strengthening its national and international partnerships to reinforce the UAE as a leading global destination for advanced science and technology and serve the goals of sustainable development in line with the vision of building a knowledge-based and innovation-driven national economy.

Also in attendance were Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Professor Bayan Sharif, Provost of Khalifa University; Samar Al Mansoori, Senior Vice-President for Support Services at Khalifa University; and several faculty and administrative staff members.