UAE Cyber Security Council, Palo Alto Networks to develop AI-driven, data-centric cybersecurity ecosystem

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The UAE Cyber Security Council (CSC) and Palo Alto Networks have signed a strategic Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to support the development of AI-driven, data-centric cybersecurity capabilities aimed at strengthening the UAE’s digital resilience.

The MoU will facilitate the development of immediate and long-term capabilities in close cooperation with relevant authorities in the country, guided by a forward-looking and strategic approach. This collaboration will enhance the UAE’s cyber resilience by embedding cybersecurity across every layer of the digital infrastructure.

"This collaboration reflects the UAE’s ongoing efforts to strengthen national cybersecurity capabilities and build a resilient digital ecosystem that supports sustainable economic growth. Through such initiatives, we seek to enhance our national readiness, foster innovation, and support the development of a highly skilled cybersecurity workforce in line with the UAE’s future vision," said Dr. Mohamed Al Kuwaiti, Head of Cyber Security for the UAE Government.

Under the agreement, the two sides will establish a Cybersecurity Centre of Excellence in the UAE focused on capacity building, environmental simulation and joint technology demonstrations.

The partnership will also support the development of national cyber talent through educational programmes for students, professionals and executives integrated into academic curricula and specialised training frameworks.

Other areas of cooperation include strengthening national response capabilities by leveraging AI and automation to provide the national CERT with enhanced visibility and a unified operational view, as well as delivering expert consultancy and best-practice advisory to advance national Resilience-By-Design and reference architectures, encompassing cloud security, critical infrastructure protection, and incident response.

Additionally, the two sides will explore opportunities for joint applied research, innovation incubation and academic research in AI governance, post-quantum cryptography and smart city security, among others. They will also engage in strategic events, forums, and initiatives to champion the UAE’s position as a leader in cybersecurity.

"We look forward to working closely with the UAE Cyber Security Council to identify areas of mutual interest and support the UAE’s vision for a secure and resilient digital future. This collaboration presents an opportunity to explore how advanced cybersecurity capabilities can contribute to innovation, resilience, and economic growth," said Helmut Reisinger, CEO EMEA, Palo Alto Networks.