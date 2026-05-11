Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure organises first Artificial Intelligence Forum

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), in line with the directives of the UAE’s leadership, has organised its first Artificial Intelligence Forum to showcase the ministry’s vision for integrating artificial intelligence technologies across its operational ecosystem.

The move follows the announcement regarding a new national framework aimed at transforming 50 percent of UAE government sectors and services within two years into autonomous, self-executing and AI-led models (Agentic AI). This initiative further reinforces the UAE’s global leadership in building a smarter, more efficient and agile government.

The forum was attended by Eng Sharif Al Olama, Undersecretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at MoEI; Eng Mohammed Al Mansoori, Undersecretary for Infrastructure and Transport Affairs at MoEI; and Hesham Al Amiri, Executive Director of Services Development at the Prime Minister’s Office, Ministry of Cabinet Affairs.

The forum saw the launch of a roadmap aimed at accelerating digital transformation and expanding the adoption of smart solutions in operations and services.

The initiative seeks to enhance government performance, streamline procedures, automate operations, and accelerate service delivery in line with global best practices.

The programme featured specialised sessions addressing the leadership’s vision for AI adoption, alongside brainstorming workshops focused on developing innovative initiatives and projects that support the ministry’s future objectives, in preparation for their inclusion within the executive roadmap for smart transformation.

The forum also witnessed the signing of the Artificial Intelligence Charter, reflecting the ministry leadership’s commitment to achieving AI objectives, strengthening digital governance, and promoting the responsible use of advanced technologies in alignment with the goals of “We the UAE 2031”.

In addition, the ministry announced the launch of the Research and Innovation Award and the Minister of Energy and Infrastructure Award for AI in Zero Bureaucracy, aimed at encouraging national talent to develop innovative solutions that enhance government efficiency, foster a culture of institutional innovation, and accelerate the transition towards more agile and proactive services.

Al Olama affirmed that the shift towards autonomous AI models represents a transformative leap in government operations and contributes to delivering more efficient and proactive services. He noted that the ministry continues to advance an integrated digital ecosystem that supports innovation and strengthens the UAE’s global leadership in adopting smart solutions.

Al Mansoori stated that adopting AI technologies across the ministry’s sectors supports more efficient planning and operations, and develops smart solutions that enhance infrastructure resilience and service sustainability.

He added that the ministry has already been utilising AI technologies for several years across a number of its operations and customer-focused services, helping to accelerate procedures and improve service quality.

He further emphasised that the next phase would witness the accelerated implementation of advanced digital initiatives built on data and predictive analytics to support decision-making and improve operational and service efficiency, in line with the UAE’s vision for a smarter, more efficient, and sustainable government.

Meanwhile, Al Amiri stressed that accelerating the adoption of AI applications is a key pillar in developing a more agile, efficient, and proactive government model.

He noted that leveraging smart technologies contributes to redesigning government services and procedures in support of the UAE’s Zero Bureaucracy agenda, enhancing service quality and customer experience, while strengthening the government’s readiness for future demands.