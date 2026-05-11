Emaar Properties Q1 revenues increases 23%, sales up 16%

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Emaar Properties PJSC delivered a strong start to the year 2026, supported by sustained demand across its core segments, disciplined execution, and the Group’s diversified business model.

In Q1 2026, Emaar’s revenue increased by 23 percent, while EBITDA grew faster at 34 percent, reflecting operating leverage, portfolio quality, and sustained cost discipline.

The quarter benefited from robust performance in the UAE development business, healthy occupancy across malls and commercial assets, and continued contribution from the international portfolio.

Property sales reached approximately AED22.4 billion (US$6.1 billion) in Q1 2026, marking an increase of 16 percent compared to the same period last year.

As of 31st March 2026, revenue backlog stood at approximately AED163.4 billion ($44.5 billion), reflecting an increase of 29 percent year-on-year and providing strong revenue visibility for the coming years.

Total revenue for the period reached AED12.4 billion ($3.4 billion), representing growth of 23 percent compared to Q1 2025, supported by contributions from both UAE and international operations.

EBITDA reached AED7.2 billion ($2 billion), increasing by 34 percent year-on-year, supported by operational efficiencies and stable margins across all business lines. Net profit before tax also reached AED7.2 billion ($2 billion), marking a growth of 33 percent compared to the same period last year.

Mohamed Alabbar, Founder of Emaar, said, "Our performance in the first quarter of 2026 reflects the strength and resilience of the UAE economy, which continues to provide a stable foundation despite broader regional volatility."

He added, "We remain focused on delivering high-quality developments, operational discipline, and long-term value through a diversified and resilient business model."

Emaar’s property sales reached AED20.1 billion ($5.5 billion), up 22 percent year-on-year.

Emaar Development reported revenue of AED6.9 billion ($1.9 billion), up 36 percent and net profit before tax increased to AED4.0 billion ($1.1 billion), up 46 percent.

The company recorded net profit (after tax) of AED3.5 billion ($953 million) in Q1 2026, an increase of 49 percent as compared to Q1 2025.

Emaar’s international development business continued to contribute to Group diversification and growth, with solid performance led by Egypt. Property sales reached AED2.3 billion ($0.6 billion), while revenue from international operations stood at AED0.7 billion ($0.18 billion), up 5 percent year-on-year.

International development represented around 5.3 percent of total Group revenue in Q1 2026.

Emaar’s malls, retail, and commercial leasing portfolio delivered another quarter of resilient growth, underpinned by high occupancy, strong asset quality, and improved lease rental performance on renewals.

Revenues reached AED1.8 billion ($0.5 billion), up 15 percent year-on-year, while EBITDA increased to AED1.5 billion ($0.4 billion), up 16 percent. Average occupancy stood at 98 percent across the portfolio as of 31 March 2026.

Emaar’s hospitality, leisure, and entertainment portfolio delivered a stable performance during Q1 2026, supported by steady guest activity. Revenues reached AED1.0 billion ($0.3 billion), broadly in line with Q1 2025, while the average UAE hotel occupancy was 69 percent in Q1 2026.