Higher Colleges of Technology launches solar energy project across campuses

DUBAI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The Higher Colleges of Technology (HCT) has signed a Solar Energy Agreement with Three Eight Six, an Independent Power Producer, to implement solar energy projects across its campuses in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, and Al Ain.

Under this strategic collaboration, approximately 7,000 solar modules will be installed across six campuses to generate clean and efficient electricity for daily campus operations.

The project is expected to cover around 16–17 percent of total electricity demand, reduce grid dependency, lower energy costs, and cut approximately 90,000 metric tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions (CO2) over its lifetime — an environmental benefit equivalent to taking around 21,000 cars off the road for a year, or to the carbon that would be sequestered by approximately 1.5 million trees.

Once completed, the system will have a total peak capacity of 4.3 MW and is expected to generate nearly 8 GWh of clean energy annually.

The first phase, comprising 2.3 MW, was energised in April 2026 and is already offsetting more than 4 GWh of energy consumption on an annualised basis. The remaining 2 MW of capacity is scheduled for completion in Q4 2026.

Mohammed Al Nuaimi, Vice President of Shared Services at HCT, said that this project represents a strategic step that reinforces HCT’s commitment to adopting sustainable solutions that enhance resource efficiency and reduce environmental impact. This initiative aligns with the UAE’s sustainability priorities, particularly the UAE Net Zero 2050 Strategy and the UAE Energy Strategy 2050.

Ahmad Al Khayyat, Chairman of Three Eight Six, stated, “This project reflects the implementation of an integrated solar energy solutions model, encompassing design, execution, operation, and maintenance in line with the highest performance and sustainability standards.

Beyond reducing energy costs and emissions, the project delivers added educational value by providing students with practical exposure to clean energy technologies, supporting academic programmes in engineering and innovation.