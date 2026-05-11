35 years of service qualifies insured individuals for full pension: GPSSA

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has said long-term career planning plays a key role in strengthening financial security, noting that insured individuals can receive a maximum pension entitlement of 100 percent of their pension calculation salary upon completing 35 years of service under the UAE’s pension system.

GPSSA said social security contributions provide insured individuals and their families with financial protection against unforeseen health risks, occupational hazards, or loss of income, both during and after their service period.

The authority highlighted the UAE pension system’s focus on social solidarity, noting that pension payments continue to eligible beneficiaries after a member’s death, without a fixed duration, provided legal entitlement conditions are met. Notably, a daughter’s share of the pension does not cease based on age, and a widow continues to receive her share provided her marital status remains unchanged.

The GPSSA said that while specific retirement rights are vested after one year of service, protective coverage begins on day one. In cases of total disability, occupational illness or death, members receive full benefits regardless of age or tenure, provided the employer has fulfilled registration and contribution obligations.

For those concluding their service before retirement eligibility, the end-of-service gratuity is calculated using a tiered system designed to increase value over time. Employees receive 1.5 months of the average contribution salary for each of the first five years of service, two months for each of the following five years, and three months for each year beyond 10 years.

The GPSSA highlighted that extended service not only increases pension value but also unlocks exclusive advantages, such as the ability to purchase nominal service years, the eligibility to combine pension with a salary, and an additional bonus for service exceeding 35 years (calculated at three months’ pension salary for each additional year).

GPSSA encouraged insured individuals to use the Ma’ashi digital platform to review contribution salaries, track service years and estimate future pensions or gratuities.