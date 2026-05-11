TRENDS Group concludes participation at Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- TRENDS Group, through its virtual office in Morocco, concluded its participation in the 31st edition of the Rabat International Publishing and Book Fair 2026, which took place from 30th April to 10th May at OLM Souissi in the Moroccan capital, Rabat.

For the second consecutive year, TRENDS showcased a diverse range of research publications on economic, social, political, security, technological, and environmental issues. The pavilion also attracted large numbers of visitors who learned about the group's academic series, research projects, and studies across various fields.

TRENDS researchers also held discussions with representatives of international pavilions on opportunities for cultural and knowledge partnerships, while presenting several of the group’s key scientific publications.

TRENDS Group’s participation reflects its commitment to supporting knowledge dissemination through regional and international book fairs and providing research content aimed at promoting future-focused thinking and informed dialogue.

Rawdha Al-Marzouoqi, Researcher and Director of Distribution and Exhibitions at TRENDS, said participation in the Rabat fair for a second year had opened broader opportunities for intellectual dialogue and cooperation, while strengthening engagement with the group’s research output.

She added that TRENDS launched three new research publications during the exhibition through its virtual office in Morocco.

Al-Marzouoqi also said the group organised a symposium titled “Education in the Age of Artificial Intelligence: Promising Opportunities or Ethical Challenges?” at its pavilion on the sidelines of the fair.