Al Ramz launches asset management subsidiary 'ARAM Capital'

ABU DHABI, 11th May, 2026 (WAM) -- Al Ramz Corporation PJSC has announced the launch of its new asset management subsidiary, ARAM Capital Partners Ltd. (ARAM Capital), a regulated asset manager under Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM).

ARAM Capital, a wholly owned subsidiary of Al Ramz operating under ADGM, offers a comprehensive suite of disciplined, research-driven investment solutions across GCC and broader MENA capital markets.

“The launch of ARAM Capital underscores our ambition to build a more integrated and forward-looking financial services ecosystem," said Dhafer Al Ahbabi, Chairman of the Board of Al Ramz Corporation.

Hazem Ben-Gacem, Chairman of ARAM Capital, said, “The launch of ARAM Capital marks the introduction of a new, institutionally driven asset manager in the region, built to meet the evolving needs of investors across public and private markets. As regional capital markets continue to mature, there is a growing demand for disciplined, research-led investment platforms operating within strong governance frameworks."